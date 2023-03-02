We are working on ensuring sustainable funding for malaria —Oyo govt

By Sade Oguntola

EXECUTIVE Secretary, Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji has assured that increased funding for services at the PHC levels will ensure malaria services in the state continue even with the expiration of partners’ support.

Dr Olatunji, speaking at the State Malaria Elimination Programme and US President’s Malaria Initiative for States (PMI-S), to review malaria advocacy tool for the state, said funding for primary health care services recently received a boost from the federal allocation to LGAs, Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) and the Immunisation Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPART)…