We won the election, I will go to court — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who came third in just conducted presidential election, has declared he won the election and will go to court.

Peter Obi made this statement on Thursday, 2nd March 2023, during the post-election press conference in Abuja based on the aftermath of the presidential election’s outcome on 25th February 2023.

First, he apologized to Nigerians for lives lost during the just concluded presidential election and added that the election conducted did not meet the minimum standard of a fair, fair, and credible election. As a result of this, he is filing a suit.

