Why stroke, sleeping pills can predispose to recall, thinking problems —Expert

In this interview by SADE OGUNTOLA, Dr Temitope Farombi, a consultant neurologist warns that poor memory, particularly from age 60, should be assessed to rule out dementia, a brain problem that increases one’s risk for depression and poor quality of life in the aged.

What is dementia and how common is it in Nigeria?

Dementia is a brain disease that often affects older adults, leading to problems remembering things, thinking and carrying out the day to day activities. In its late stage, it makes them dependent on others to help them to live.

Is every memory problem due to dementia; will every older person have dementia?

No, that is a wrong assumption. Some older people may have memory…