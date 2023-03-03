Challenges before people with disabilities in 2023 general election

By: Sikiru Obarayese

People with Disabilities (PWDs) have always been affected by years of marginalization. Sikiru Obarayese writes about what marginalisation means for them during elections like the 2023 general elections.

People with disabilities are one of the most marginalized groups in Nigeria and other parts of the world. Disabled people have constantly been discriminated against, treated as less than humans, side-lined, neglected, and seen as objects of pity and instruments for alms begging.

According to the World Health Organization’s 2011 World Disability Report, about 15 per cent of Nigeria’s population, or at least 25 million people, have a disability. Many of them face…