Did 19-year-old boy truly commit suicide after Peter Obi lost election?

Shereefdeen Ahmad

A Twitter user, @DalapFlourish claimed that a 19-year-old boy from Plateau state committed suicide after Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party(LP) lost the Nigerian presidential election held on 25th February.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Asijwau Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the candidate of All Progressive Congress(APC) as the winner of the Saturday’s polls, beating People Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar who became second and LP’s Peter Obi, who emerged third.

The post showed an image of the boy’s corpse dangling with a rope on his neck in an uncompleted building, which deeds established that he died in a…