‘I’ll be fair to all’, PDP Reps-elect promises constituents 

By: Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives elect for Kaduna South Federal constituency, Hussaini Abdulkarim (Mai Kero) has expressed his readiness to be fair to all.

The PDP Reps elect also appreciated the people of Kaduna South for their courage in electing him to represent them at the green chamber in the next four years.

Abdulkarim, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Friday, said, “by the special grace of God, you marked a new milestone on Saturday 25th February 2023 when you voted for me massively as the first PDP member to represent Kaduna South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly,…