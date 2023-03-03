Legal battle begins as Obi, Atiku officially go to court

By
Headliners
-
1


Israel Arogbonlo

There seems no end in sight to the wrangling trailing the 2023 Presidential election, as Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi have approached the Presidential Election Court (PEC), Abuja seeking an order to allow them inspect materials used for the February 25 poll.

Their request is contained in two ex-parte motions they both filed at the PEC secretariat at the Court of Appeal, Abuja earlier this week.

TRIBUNE ONLINE learned both motions have been listed for hearing today (Friday).

Atiku’s motion was filed on Wednesday, March 1, while Obi’s filed his on Thursday.

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 03 at 11.39.15 AM

Meanwhile, six states of the federation; Adamawa,…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR