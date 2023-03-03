Our relationship with APC, LP ended with presidential election ― Wike

•says North-South rotational presidency an unwritten principle

•asks party members to strictly vote PDP in March 11 elections

Wale Akinselure

Ahead of the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said any form of relationship by the Integrity group with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) ended with the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to Wike, with the group’s relationship with other parties ended, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would emerge victorious from the March 11 elections and reign in states across the country.

He said: “On the 11th of March, close your…