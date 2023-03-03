Police debunk report of LP supporter committing suicide

From: Isaac Shobayo, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has described the case of an alleged suicide by a Labor Party supporter in Plateau State as false, unfounded, and inciting.

The social media was awash during the week that a 19-year-old boy who was a Labor Party supporter committed suicide in Jos, Plateau State, after the presidential election result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It was gathered that the boy left a message on his Facebook page, which read: “I will tell God INEC killed me.” “There is no hope for Nigeria for the next 20 years after Obi lost the election. I would rather end it now than live in a hell called Nigeria.”

However,…