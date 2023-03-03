Soludo begs Anambra residents to vote APGA

Michael Ovat- Awka

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has appealed to people of the state to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the upcoming March 11th, 2023 State House of Assembly elections.

He said voting for APGA candidates during the election, would help him sustain the tempo of development across the 21 local government areas of the State.

Soludo, made the appeal through his Chief Press Secretary, Comrade Christian Aburime while speaking to Journalists in Awka, on Friday, in preparation ahead of next Saturday’s House of Assembly election in the State.

The governor said the best way for the people to support his administration’s development…