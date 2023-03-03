Still on political violence – Tribune Online

AGAINST the laws of the land and the spirit of the Peace Accord signed by political parties, politicians have been unleashing violence on their opponents since the onset of the ongoing general eletion. For instance, recently, the Enugu State Police Command confirmed the killing of the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East, Oyibo Chukwu, and his personal assistant by gunmen. In a statement, the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwu, indicated that the gunmen “attacked and set ablaze the campaign vehicle of the Labour Party at Eke-Otu Amechi-Awkunanaw, Enugu, burning to death the party’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu (male) and his…