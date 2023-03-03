We’re ready to dialogue with Peter Obi

Rachael Omidiji

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said that he is ready to form an alliance with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He stated this on Thursday, 2nd March 2023, during a press conference in Abuja.

Atiku said, “So, as far as I am concerned, Peter is welcome to dialogue with the PDP. We are ready to dialogue with him. I don’t think we will have a problem if he wants to dialogue with the PDP, whether for an alliance or not.”

Obi, a former PDP chieftain, left the party before the presidential primary and joined the LP, where he became the presidential candidate.

However, Atiku faulted Obi’s move, which he…