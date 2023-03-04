Actor Adeniyi Johnson welcomes twins with wife, after 7 years in marriage

Nollywood celebrity couple, Adeniyi Johnson and Oluwaseyi Edun, has been blessed with twin babies after seven years of marriage.

This was announced by the actor on his official Instagram handle on Monday with a display of his hands cuddling those of the babies.

Johnson, who appreciated God for the blessings, disclosed on his post that he had waited seven years before the arrival of the twins.

He hinted that his wife and the babies are in good state.

“Halleluyah!!! Latest Twins dad in town….. My wife and I waited for seven years…God is indeed God…He planned it as a birthday gift for me…

“Friends, family, fans, well wishers and associates, I am happy and pleased to announce to you…