Afenifere leader, Fasoranti Congratulates Tinubu, charges him to be a federalist

Hakeem Gbadamosi- Akure

The Leader of Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Worldwide, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging Tinubu to be a federalist and be fair to all.

He said, “avoid the mistake of some of your forbears, be fair to all concerned, go ahead to unite the country, and see and treat the country as one.

“Be a federalist. Allow the big ethnic groups to exist and respect one another, but also allow the small ones to feel proud and wanted in the spirit of federalism as practised in USA”

Fasoranti, in his congratulatory letter addressed personally to Tinubu, asked the president-elect to see and treat the…