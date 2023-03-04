Bauchi CAN leadership cautions against divisiveness among Christians

By: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Bauchi State has been cautioned not to put the Christian communities in jeopardy by endorsing a particular candidate in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

The caution was made by a Coalition of Christian Political Groups and Organizations which further disassociated itself from what it described as “cheap propaganda”.

The Coalition however advised Politicians in the state on need for them to focus on issues based campaigns that dwells on security, education, health, among others.

The Coalition also stated that it is opposed to the purported endorsement of a…