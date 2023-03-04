BREAKING: Abdullahi, son of late General Abacha, is dead

Kola Oyelere Kano

Abdullahi Sani Abacha, a son of Nigeria’s late former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has been confirmed dead

A family source in Kano stated that he was hale and hearty the night before while expressing shock at his death.

According to him, he died in his sleep early on Saturday at his mother’s residence at No. 39 Nelson Mandela Street. Asokoro, Abuja.

Born in 1987, the deceased, unmarried at the time of his death, was one of the nine children of the former Head of State and an immediate senior to Mustapha, the son who was delivered while the General was in power.

Details later