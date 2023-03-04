Exercise and my health – Tribune Online

By Dr. Wale Okediran

Although I am eager to carry out some exercises in order to improve my health, my job does not allow me to do this as often as I would have loved. Kindly let me know how much exercise I need on a daily basis.

Esther (by SMS)

It has been confirmed that if everyone can undergo about half an hour exercise on a daily basis, then one in ten early deaths could be prevented. Physical activity – particularly when it is moderate-intensity – is known to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. It is recommended that adults should aim to do strengthening activities that work all the major muscle groups on at least 2 days a week, and do at least 150 minutes of…