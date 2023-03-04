I defied my guardian’s desire for Law to study Mass Communication —Adefila, Rave FM boss

Femi Adefila is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Rave 91.7FM and Western Spring TV in Osogbo, Osun State. He tells SAM NWAOKO how much he likes it in the hinterland and the milestones in his media journey.

What is your media story? How did your media your journalism journey?

My own journey was deliberate. My brother who was my guardian when I was in secondary school actually wanted me to study Law, but a friend of mine and study partner in my later years at Christ’s School, Ado Ekiti, Shola Awoniyi, who is now the Registrar of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, brokered the idea that we should study Mass Communication. He said these were people that read news on radio and…