INEC announces winners of National Assembly election in Rivers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers has released winners of the National Assembly election conducted on February 25 in Rivers.

INEC announced the results in a statement issued to newsmen by the commission’s Public Affairs Officer, Mrs Geraldine Ekelemu, in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The commission announced the winner of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District as Mpigi Barinada of PDP with 53,734 votes to defeat his closest APC rival, Ngofa Nyimenuate who polled 24,123 votes.

It stated that Rivers West Senatorial District was won by PDP’s Banigo Harry who scored 67,668 votes to beat APC’s Asita Asita who netted 32,572 votes.

The commission also announced…