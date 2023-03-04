Lagos is a Yoruba land, not no man’s land – Yul Edochie

By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Famous Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said it is wrong to say Lagos is a no man’s land, as it is a Yoruba land and they have been accommodating.

He made this known on Saturday via his Instagram page, adding that it was a known fact that Igbos have also contributed to the state.

“I’ve lived in Lagos since 2011. Built my house in Lagos.

“Not once have I experienced any form of hate or rejection from the Yorubas.

“Anytime Yoruba boys see me on the street, they gather to greet me, and it’s all love always. And this talk flying around that Lagos is a no man’s land is wrong.

“Lagos is a Yoruba state in Yoruba land. Imagine someone saying that Anambra is a no…