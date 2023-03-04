Mailantarki donates motorcycles to support groups

Ahead of the March 11th governorship and House of Assembly elections, the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe, Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, has flagged off the distribution of 139 motorcycles and 11 cars to his campaign Coordinators at Wards and local government levels to intensify his campaigns.

He said that, the cars and motorcycles donated are to motivate the beneficiaries to canvass more support and votes for the NNPP during the upcoming gubernatorial and other elections.

Khamisu Mailantarki also said that the NNPP has the needed capacity as well as the support of the people and goodwill to deliver Gombe.

He informed the people that, the ruling All…