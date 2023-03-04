N26m Pension fraud: ex-accountant at HoS office bags 21 years imprisonment

Sunday Ejike – Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, convicted and sentenced a former Accountant, Pensions Account, in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Garba Abdullahi Tahir, also known as Tahir Garba, to 21 years imprisonment for stealing N26.1 million meant for pensioners.

Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo said the prosecution had proved the case against the defendant and convicted him on all the seven charges.

Justice Ekwo sentenced the defendant to three years imprisonment on each of the seven counts and that, the sentences are to run concurrently, from April 3, 2023.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted Abdullahi…