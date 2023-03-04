Sokoto APC, PDP trade words ahead of guber polls 

Olakunle Maruf, Sokoto

Barely one week to the 2023 governorship and house of assembly elections across the country, the All Progressive Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto State have accused each other of plotting with security agencies to scuttle the electoral process in the state.

The APC, in a press conference addressed by its chairman, accused the PDP in state of conniving with security agencies during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly election in the deployment of armed men to the polling units as well as young men with dangerous weapons to attack voters and voting agents.

The chairman of the party, Isa Sadiq Acida, while addressing newsmen at the…