Supreme Court blasts Buhari over old naira notes

By: Inokotong and Sunday Ejike | Abuja

THE Supreme Court on Friday nullified the Federal Government’s cashless and naira redesign policy, declaring it as an affront to the 1999 Constitution.

It also held that Presi- dent Muhammadu Buhari breached the constitution in the manner he issued directives for the redesigning of the banknotes by the CBN.

The apex court also held that unlawful use of executive powers by the president inflicted unprecedented economic hardship on the citizens by denying them ownership of, and access to, their money.

The court, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim on behalf of the seven-member panel of Justices of the court, voided and set aside…