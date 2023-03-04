Tinubu’s victory, divine gift to Nigerians

Yomi Ayeleso – Ado-Ekiti

A retired military general, Chief Olu Bajowa, OFR, has described the victory of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during last Saturday’s election as a divine gift to the country.

Bajowa, the Jangunmolu of Ikaleland, in a statement on Saturday, explained that the country required drastic changes across major sectors and that the president-elect has the needed capacity to transform the nation.

While congratulating Tinubu on his victory, added that in the last three decades, he had demonstrated unmatched commitment and tenacity to the democratic institution in the country and the development of human capital resources.

He said, ”…