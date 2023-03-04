Winning without warring with your spouse

Many married couples approach having their way in the marriage in the wrong way by fighting their spouses. Some even adopt the «fire for fire» or «do me, I do you» method in dealing with themselves. Unfortunately, this approach does not bring peace but troubles in marriage. It›s an ill wind that blows no good for the partners. It only escalates strife and tension in the marriage.

The method that works like magic in marriage is to deploy the weapons of love and respect. This has proven to be the best way to deal with, and win over a spouse in marriage.

The greatest need of a man in marriage is not Sex but respect, and the greatest need of a woman is not money, but love.

Respect and…