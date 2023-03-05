I used to pick coins, boiled eggs from sacrificial pots —Traditional ruler

Oba Olatunde David Olusola, a pro-democracy activist and educator, is the Onikun of Ikun-Amure, Ekiti State. He told the story of his life to TUNDE ADELEKE.

Can you compare life before you ascended the throne and now?

As a revolutionary activist, my life before I became a king was daily in danger at the hands of the ruling class. Having witnessed the lives of many of my contemporary comrades snuffed out in droves over time, mine too was on the line. But I never saw the peril as important, but a system change agenda to make our society a better place for all. However, along the line of the struggle, I have always been a working professional in education. Therefore, life was more abundant…