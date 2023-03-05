UNICAL, UNICROSS, other student leaders adopt APC Cross River gubernatorial candidate

By: Godwin Otang, Calabar

Students leaders from the University of Calabar (UNICAL), the University of Cross River state, the College of Education Akamkpa and other tertiary institutions in Cross River state, under the aegis of Students Leadership Forum, have come together to support the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bassey Edet Otu.

The students who spoke in a Press Conference in Calabar argued in favour of the APC’s ‘Back to South’ agenda, insisting that the Cross River state Governorship seat should go back to the southern senatorial district of the State.

The group of student leaders whose delegation was headed by Mr Edet Boniface, the president of…