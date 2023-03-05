Yaya Suleiman: My brother, ‘our father’

By Maryam Uwais

Two days after his 68th birthday, on the 7th February, 2023, we lost our oldest brother, and the first among five siblings, Major General Suleiman Isa Wali (rtd). Yaya Suleiman, as many of us called him, was more than a big brother. From the moment our father died in February 1967, Yaya assumed a fatherly role. As we grew older into adulthood, and across the many stages of life, he remained our compass and guide. He is mostly remembered as a retired military officer, but my own recollections are quite naturally, more personal.

As a child, Yaya was a bit of a rebel. I was the one who typically got involved with his escapades. I would often get co-opted to ‘run away’…