Don’t reconfigure BVAS, CSOs warn INEC

Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

Coalition of Civil Society working on credible and transparent elections in Nigeria under the aegis of Situation Room on Tuesday warned against the planned reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) initiated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Coalition’s position was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Convener, Ms. Ene Obi and her counterparts, Asma’u Joda and James Ugochukwu.

Worried by the reports obtained which indicated that the BVAS may need to be reconfigured or even erased for the upcoming State Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections slated for Saturday, 11th March 2023, the…