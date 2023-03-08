NASENI, Navy partner to enhance infrastructure in maritime sector 

By: Kazeem Biriowo- Abuja.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Nigerian Navy have agreed to work together in order to gain ownership of infrastructural development of the Nigeria Maritime sector, including other key sectors.

The Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive of NASENI, Engr. Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna said the objective of the collaborations was to reduce capital flight and strengthen National development.

The two Agencies of the Federal Government reached this agreement on Wednesday in Abuja leading to the signing of a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a collaborative relationship between NASENI and Nigerian Navy in areas…