I was told I would not last 6 months in office —Adepoju, FRIN DG

Professor Adeshola Adepoju will round off his eight-year tenure as the director-general of the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) this month. In this interview with PAUL OMOROGBE, he tells how the journey began, as well as a brief account of his stewardship.

Can you tell us about your journey to becoming the DG of FRIN?

My journey to FRIN was God. I was in Leventis Foundation as the head of Rural Enterprise Development when on the first day of the month of August in 2002, I saw a note hanging on my door. It was from my uncle asking me to report immediately to the college (of Forestry) in Jos. It was already late to go from Zaria to Jos. So, I left the following day which was…