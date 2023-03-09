One killed, 15 injured as APC, PDP thugs clash in Bauchi

From: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has confirmed that one person was killed while several others were variously injured when some political thugs clashed in Duguri, Alkaleri LGA of the state.

Duguri is the home country of the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed who is seeking reelection for a second term under the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is in power in the state.

While briefing Journalists at the Government House early Thursday morning, Director-General of the Bala Mohammed PDP Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Farouk Mustapha alleged that the thugs were members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.

He claimed that trouble…