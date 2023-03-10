Court restrains Police from arresting Ebonyi APGA guber candidate

By: Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

A high court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, has restrained Nigerian Police Force from arresting the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, Professor Bernard Odoh over the murder of his Umuezeokoha Traditional Ruler, HRH, Ezeogo Christopher Igboke Ewa.

The court presided by Chief Judge of the state, Justice Elvis Ngene, restrained the police from arresting Odoh on Friday.

Ewa, who doubles as the Chairman of Ezza Traditional Rulers council was murdered on Monday night at his palace in Umuezeokaha community, Ezza North local government area of the state by unknown assassins and police declared Odoh wanted…