Lagos Chief Imam, Muslim groups congratulate Tinubu, Shettima

By Saheed Salawu and Olayinka Olukoya
The Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, has congratulated the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu.
Sheikh Abou-Nolla said Tinubu’s victory was a reward of years of hard-work and consistency in pursuing a worthy goal.
According to him, Tinubu’s emergence should excite Nigerians because his presidency would impact positively on the socio-economic development of the country.
In the same vein, The Muslim Congress (TMC), Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) congratulated Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.
TMC Amir Alhaji AbdulWasi’i Taiwo Bangbala, described their victory…
Source: Nigerian Tribune