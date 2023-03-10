Lagos Chief Imam, Muslim groups congratulate Tinubu, Shettima

By Saheed Salawu and Olayinka Olukoya

The Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, has congratulated the president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu.

Sheikh Abou-Nolla said Tinubu’s victory was a reward of years of hard-work and consistency in pursuing a worthy goal.

According to him, Tinubu’s emergence should excite Nigerians because his presidency would impact positively on the socio-economic development of the country.

In the same vein, The Muslim Congress (TMC), Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) congratulated Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

TMC Amir Alhaji AbdulWasi’i Taiwo Bangbala, described their victory…