Nigerian youths 90% close to Nigeria of their dream — LP’s Gbadebo

The Lagos State Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, says Nigerian youths are 90 percent close to taking over governance and having their dream country materialise.

The 40-year-old LP candidate disclosed this at a meeting tagged: “Youth O’ Clock” in Ikeja on Thursday.

He said: “We know that the goal and what we are going through is far bigger than I and any of us.

“It is a project that will lift the lives of millions of Lagosians up and in turn lift the lives of many Nigerians up. It is project to free Lagos from the shackle hold of tyranny.

“A Lagos State where the inner roads will work, where our people will have quality healthcare, water, quality…