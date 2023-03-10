PDP, LP plan to compromise presidential election results

Yomi Ayeleso

The Coordinator, Contact and Mobilisation Committee, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Committee, in Ekiti State, Bamidele Faparusi, has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) were pained by the outcome of the presidential election because of their failed attempt to compromise the poll.

Bamidele in a statement on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conduct of the poll, noting that the February 25 election was one of the most credible and freest elections in the country.

The former House of Representatives member described the PDP and the LP as bad losers, adding…