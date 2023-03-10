Reject old Naira notes and go to jail, Kogi govt warns residents

Israel Arogbonlo
Kogi State Government has ordered the arrest of residents who are rejecting the old naira notes.
In a statement on Friday, Kingsley Fanwo, the State Commissioner of Information, said the old naira currency remains a legal tender, warning that residents found rejecting it should be punished according to the law.
The full statement below;
We congratulate Nigerians on the historic ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in Nigeria, to the effect that both the old and new naira notes remain legal tenders until December 31, 2023, when the old notes will cease to be legal tender. What this means is that both the old and new naira notes can be accepted for the purpose of…
Source: Nigerian Tribune