Supreme Court affirms Rufai Hanga as Kano Central Senator elect, removes Shekarau

Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday, affirmed Rufai Hanga of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the Senator elect for the Kano Central Senatorial District of Kano State.

The Apex court removed former Kano state governor and former Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau as the candidate of the NNPP in the February 25 National Assembly Election.

Delivering Judgment in an appeal brought before it by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Apex Court upheld the judgments of a Federal High Court, Abuja and the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division which had, earlier upheld the candidature of Rufai Hanga as the party’s Senatorial candidate.

In the judgment…