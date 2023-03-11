2023 polls: Group hails Tinubu’s victory

Bola Badmus – Lagos

The Nigerian Youth and Diaspora Forum For Bola Ahmed Tinubu (NYD4BAT), a political organization, has congratulated the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his victory at the recently concluded 2023 presidential poll, describing the result of the election as a reflection of fair and credible exercise.

NYD4BAT said this in a statement signed by its Director of Publicity, Dr. Ajibola Abayomi, and further described the outcome as a testimony to the several years of political hard work and dedication to the service of humanity Tinubu had upheld as a politician with unparalleled quality.

The Forum, however, enjoined the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu, to…