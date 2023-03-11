Afenifere still divided over Tinubu, Obi

Hakeem Gbadamosi

The emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect has continued to cause strain in the long-standing relationship among the leaders of the Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

While the leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti has sent a congratulatory message to Tinubu over the success recorded at the February 25, 2023, presidential election, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, distanced the group from the congratulatory message in the name of the organisation to any candidate alleged to be illegally declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adebanjo in a communique after the meeting of the group in Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun state, maintained…