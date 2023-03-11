APC NWC member demands resignation of Adamu, Omisore

By: Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

Barely two weeks after the presidential election that produced the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect, a member of the APC National Working Committee has called for reform that would give all party faithful a sense of belonging.

National Vice Chairman, North West of the APC, Salihu Lukman in a statement on Friday, titled; “APC Internal Dynamics and the Future of Democracy,” said the ruling party cultivated its demonisation with its Muslim Muslim ticket and must take conscious efforts to disabuse the minds of Nigerians, particularly the Christian faith that the party is integrative and belongs to…