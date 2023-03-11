FG awards 110 retired staff for selfless service

Kazeem Biriowo

The Federal Government has awarded no fewer than 110 retired staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their selfless service contributions to national development.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama at the valedictory ceremony in Abuja in honour of the staff who retired between 2019 and 2022 urged them to avail themselves of any opportunity for national assignment even in retirement.

Onyeama acknowledged that their services were duly recognised by diplomats and other nationals who have come into contact with them in the course of their service.

“The diplomats and other nationals acknowledged the quality of human resources in Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs…