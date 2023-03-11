Grant us access to BVAS before reconfiguration or…, LP tells INEC

Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén – Abuja

The Labour Party of Nigeria has issued a 3-day Ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to allow the Party’s lawyers and her agents to inspect the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) machines, alongside other electoral materials or face the Obidient movement.

Chief spokesman, of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC), Tanko Yunusa said this to Saturday Tribune in a telephone interview.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission has chosen what court order to obey and which to disobey, in clear and fragrant disobedience to the court order empowering LP to inspect BVAS.

He said…