By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

A Nigerian lady living in France has said that she is in dire need of a life partner and ready to pay whoever is willing to be the partner.

In a viral video online, the woman seen on her knees saying age is no longer on her side. Also mixed reactions trailed her video as netizens shared their thoughts on her desperate appeal.

According to her, she has a house in Lagos, two hostels in Awada and an African shop in France where she is.

Watch Video: