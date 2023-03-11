Order Ebonyi CP to return officers attached to APGA guber candidate – CSOs, CUPP write IGP

Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Ebonyi State, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to order the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police CP Faleye Olaleye to restore the security details attached to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) gubernatorial candidate Prof Benard Odoh, that was withdrawn.

The CSO’s and CUPP disclosed this in Abakaliki during a joint press conference few days after the withdrawal of all the police officers attach to the APGA guber candidate.

The CSOs and CUPP leaders, Oko Sampson Nweke of Human Right Defenders, Chinedum Enekwachi of Coalition of…