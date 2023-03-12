Accord replaces former exco with 5-man caretaker committee in Oyo

Soji Ajibola

The National leadership of Accord party has inaugurated a 5-man caretaker committee replacing its sacked executive members in Oyo state.

The inauguration ceremony held at the temporary secretariat of the party, Oke-Ado, Ibadan on Sunday is aimed at putting the party in a good position for next Saturday’s governorship election.

Members of the newly inaugurated caretaker committee are, Alhaji Isiaka Salami, Chairman; Mr. Bashiru Ayobami, Secretary; Hon Fatai Salawu, Mrs Bimpe Martins and Hon Ayodele Oyajide as members

Nigerian Tribune recalls that the national leadership sacked the former executives following their endorsement of Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic…