Affiliate unions distance self from Edo NLC election

Idahosa Moses | Benin City

NO fewer than 15 affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State Chapter have distanced themselves from the election that produced Chief Odion Olaye, as Chairman of the state NLC.

The unions cited amongst others the litigation and court injunction that retrained the conduct of the election as some of the reasons for disassociating themselves from the election.

This was stated in a press statement, jointly signed by the affected unions and made available to newsmen in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

They said: “The purported Delegate Conference held on the 7th day of March, 2023 was an act of illegality held in defiant to a subsisting matter in…