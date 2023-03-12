Anambra ALGON carpets LP, PDP, other opponents, warns against fresh crisis

By Michael Ovat – Awka

The Anambra State branch of Association of Local Governments Of Nigeria ALGON, has warned against plots to instigate fresh political crisis in the State.

The body also described what it called Campaign of calumny against the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, by the opposition Labour Party (LP) People Democratic Party (PDP) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP) ahead of the State Assembly election, saying that it is a show of negative desperation.

Rising from a meeting in Awka, over the weekend, those who spoke at the meeting, noted that the Association would not allow the forthcoming State Assembly election to be used to distract the government of Prof Chukwuma…