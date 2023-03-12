Costa Titch, South African artist and dancer, dies on stage

Rachael Omidiji

Superstar South African artiste and dancer Costa Tsobanoglou, known as Costa Titch, dies on stage.

On Saturday, Costa Titch allegedly collapsed on stage while performing and passed away at Garden Vibes roof in South Africa at age 27.

The singer fell during the stage performance but continued singing after his bodyguard picked him up. He, however, slumped a second time and was carried off stage.

South African media personality, Phil Mphela, confirmed the news via his Twitter @PhilMphela late at night on Saturday.

Phil Mphela, in his tweet, “RIP: Costa Titch. Nelspruit-born artist and dancer, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, has passed away. He was 27.”